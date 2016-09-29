Suicide Prevention Month: BeThere

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is continuing asking for the entire nation’s help in reducing veteran suicide.

Throughout the month of September, the VA has been calling on community leaders, supervisors, colleagues, friends and family members to BeThere for veterans and service members starting with a simple act that can play a pivotal role in preventing suicide.

“You don’t have to be a trained professional to support someone who may be going through a difficult time,” said Dr. Caitlin Thompson, director of the VA Office of Suicide Prevention. “We want to let people know that things they do every day, like calling an old friend or checking in with a neighbor, are strong preventive factors for suicide because they help people feel less alone. That’s what this campaign is about — encouraging people to be there for each other.”

The campaign has also highlighted VA resources that are available to support veterans and servicemembers who are coping with mental health challenges or are at risk for suicide and it encourages everyone to share these resources with someone in their life.

“We hope our Suicide Prevention Month efforts help educate people about the VA and community resources available nationwide,” said VA Undersecretary for Health Dr. David J. Shulkin. “We’re committed to working with experts and organizations across the country to identify ways we can help veterans and servicemembers get the care they deserve and to expand the network of mental health support.”

Veteran suicide data released by the VA Office of Suicide Prevention in early August 2016 serves as a foundation for informing and evaluating suicide prevention efforts inside the VA health care system and for developing lifesaving collaborations with community-based health care partners.

The VA has hosted a series of roundtable discussions with key stakeholder groups in the coming months as part of its plan to develop a public health strategy for preventing veteran suicide. In August, the VA hosted its first roundtable discussion, “Suicide Prevention is Everyone’s Business,” with corporate sector partners. In September, the VA hosted the Veterans Affairs Suicide Prevention Innovations event, which brought together a community of experts from business, industry, academia and government agencies to collaboratively identify solutions for reducing suicide rates among veterans and servicemembers.

In addition, new programs such as REACH VET were launched nationwide in September to identify veterans in Veterans Health Administration care who may be vulnerable, in order to provide the care they need before a crisis occurs.

For more information about VA’s suicide prevention efforts:

• Suicide Prevention Month website: VeteransCrisisLine.net/BeThere.

• Suicide Prevention Month toolkit: VeteransCrisisLine.net/SpreadTheWord.

• Suicide Prevention Fact Sheet .

• VA’s Veterans Crisis Line: Call (800) 273-8255 and press 1; chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or text to 838255 — even if a veteran is not registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care.

• Make the Connection website: http://maketheconnection.net.

• VA Mental Health website: http://www.mentalhealth.va.gov.

State of Women Veterans social media campaign launched

The VA is partnering with Women Veterans Interactive (WVI) to launch a State of Women Veterans’ social media campaign. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness of women veterans’ military and societal contributions and provide an avenue for informing women veterans about the VA benefits they have earned.

“This campaign is a collaborative effort to establish partnerships with nonprofit organizations that advocate and provide assistance on behalf of women veterans,” said Kayla Williams, director of VA’s Center for Women Veterans. “We are elated to be partnering with WVI in this important initiative. The new State of Women Veterans’ social media campaign offers another way to connect with women Veterans to raise awareness about VA care and benefits and to encourage collaborative partnerships.”

The campaign will conclude over the Veterans Day weekend and will be recognized and featured during a WVI-sponsored event in November.

For more information or to join in the conversation, follow @DeptVetAffairs on Twitter, like the Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook page and use the hashtag #WomenVets.

For more information

The office of Archuleta County veterans service officer provides assistance to qualified military veterans, and their families, or a veteran’s survivors, in applying to and in obtaining VA program assistance, benefits and claims.

This assistance is provided within the guidelines, policies and procedures established by the Colorado Department of Military and Veteran Affairs. This is a mandated program of the state of Colorado.

For further information on VA benefits, please call or stop by the Archuleta County Veterans Service Office, located at the Senior Center in the Ross Aragon Community Center on Hot Springs Boulevard.

The best way to contact me is to set up an appointment, for either at your home or in the office, so I can schedule a specific time in order to answer and assist each veteran in Archuleta County.

The office number is 264-4013, fax number is 264-4014, cell number is 946-3590 and email is raytaylor@archuletacounty.org. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bring a DD Form 214 (discharge) for applications to VA programs or benefits for which the veteran may be entitled to enroll, and for filing in the Archuleta County VSO office.

Always leave me a message and phone number to contact you.

Veterans’ groups

The following veterans groups meet in Pagosa Springs:

• American Legion Post 108: second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m., 287 Hermosa St.

• American Legion Post 108 Ladies Auxiliary: second Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m., 287 Hermosa St.

• Veterans for Veterans: Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

• Combat Veterans PTSD Group: Every other Tuesday at noon, Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Contact Kevin Kelly at (505) 699-0824.

• Women’s Group of Spouses of Veterans: First and third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Dr. Sharon Carter’s office. Contact Charlotte at 903-9690.

Important numbers

• 799-VETS, www.Vets4VetsPSCO.org.

• Durango VA Outpatient Clinic: 247-2214.

• Farmington VA Center: (505) 326-4383.

• VAMC Albuquerque, N.M.: (800) 465-8262.

• VAMC Albuquerque, N.M., emergency notification: (800) 465-8262, ext. 5739.

• The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support to veterans in crisis, as well as their family and friends 24/7/365. Call (800) 273-8255, chat online or text 838255.

