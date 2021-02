Students now eligible to apply for scholarships through Community Marijuana Offset Program

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

At a regular meeting on Feb. 2, the Archuleta County Board of Commissioners (BoCC) voted to approve new parameters for awarding grants through the Community Marijuana Offset Program.

