Students invited to participate in Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Competition

By Cheryl Bryant

Special to The SUN

On Jan. 11, 2020, the Durango Elks Lodge No. 507 will be hosting the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Competition in the Escalante Middle School gym in Durango for boys and girls ages 8-13.

Students from Durango, Ignacio, Bayfield, Pagosa Springs and Silverton are invited to participate. Check in at 9 a.m. and the event starts at 10 a.m.

The Elks National Hoop Shoot is a free-throw contest for youth ages 8 to 13. Beginning at the local level, winning contestants advance through district, state, regional and national competitions. The program is free to all contestants.

For more information on the event, please contact Dewey Waldron at 769-8636.

