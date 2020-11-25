Student-led Mindfulness Walk slated for Saturday

By John Finefrock

and Cheryl Bowdridge

Rise Above Violence

This Saturday, Nov. 28, the student leaders of YouthRise are hosting a “Fall Into Mindfulness” walk at Yamaguchi Park from 1 to 3 p.m.

At the beginning of the semester, when YouthRise began meeting outside of school at the park, students said that attending school virtually — coupled with the stress around the COVID-19 pandemic — was taking a toll on their mental health, as they weren’t able to regularly socialize with their friends in person at school. They proposed hosting this event to give the community strategies for staying mindful and positive amid these uncertain times.

Nov. 28’s Mindfulness Walk will be a mix of fun, food, prizes and giveaways to help community members stay positive, like “mindfulness bags” complete with squishy stress balls that can help melt away anxiety felt because of the pandemic — or the hardships that can come with life in general.

This is a free event.

It is asked that, in accordance with the current public health guidance, participants wear a mask while in attendance and gather with people from their households only.

For more information, or to volunteer at the event, contact Cheryl Bowdridge at 946-5276 or cheryl@riseaboveviolence.org, or John Finefrock at john@riseaboveviolence.org.