Strohecker/Oldroyd

Kip and Kathy Strohecker are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Zoee Strohecker, to JT Oldroyd, son of Taylor and Meredith Oldroyd, of Corpus Christi, Texas. They will be married Jan. 3, 2020 and in the Mount Timpanogos LDS Temple on Jan. 18, 2020. There will be a reception in Pagosa Springs at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
