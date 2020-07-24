Stove Ridge Fire under investigation

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

An active wildland fire on the Colorado and New Mexico state line along U.S. 84 was reported on July 15 around 3:35 p.m.

According to a press release from the Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD), the first due engine on scene reported a column of smoke consistent with initial reports.

After further investigation, the fire was determined to be located in New Mexico, according to the press release.

The PFPD responded with four engines, two water tenders, one chief car, seven staff members and eight volunteers.

Additionally, four personnel from the Archuleta County Office of Emergency Management responded.

Personnel from the U.S. Forest Service, New Mexico State Forestry and Chama District also responded to the fire.

The PFPD was on scene for about six hours, according to the press release.

Command of the fire, named the Stove Ridge Fire, was soon transferred to New Mexico State Forestry and, as of July 16, the fire was approximately 7.5 acres.

According to the PFPD press release, the cause of the Stove Ridge Fire is under investigation and there are no firefighter injuries reported.