Storyteller event to feature local entrepreneur

By Margaret Hedderman

Special to The SUN

Startup Colorado is hosting a Storytellers event in Pagosa Springs. Our Storytellers series features entrepreneurs and small businesses owners in an interview-style event.

On Oct. 28, we’ll be featuring Tabitha Zappone, owner of Alpine Medical.

Zappone spent much of her early career working in rural Alaska, where she learned firsthand about the challenges and limitations often faced in rural health care. Additionally, she learned to incorporate her patients’ Alaskan Native traditions. She moved to Pagosa Springs several years ago to work for a primary care clinic. When it closed, she decided to open her own — Alpine Medical and Specialty Practices.

The Storytellers event will reveal the experience of starting your own medical practice in a rural Colorado community, as well as celebrate Zappone’s story. It will be moderated by Anthony Poponi, a professional keynote speaker and humorist, and hosted at the Pagosa Lodge.

You can view the event specifics at: https://www.facebook.com/events/819506881777940/.

