Storms deliver 54 inches of snow to Wolf Creek Ski Area in seven days
Photo Christi Bode, courtesy of Wolf Creek Ski Area.
Wolf Creek Ski Area welcomed a storm Christmas Day that left 27 inches followed by another fast and furious storm that dropped significant snowfall.
The storms that delivered big snow for Wolf Creek elevated the season-to-date snowfall total to 193 inches:
24 hours: 11 inches
48 hours: 22 inches
72 hours: 27 inches
Seven days: 54 inches
Midway depth: 85”
Season-to-date: 193”
Photo Christi Bode, courtesy of Wolf Creek Ski Area.
By Pagosa SUN Online
This story was posted on December 29, 2019.