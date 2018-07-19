Stoplight

An Archuleta County Road and Bridge truck with a belly dump trailer took out the stoplight at the corner of U.S. 160 and Hot Springs Boulevard around 5 p.m. on July 12. The truck was trying to turn south onto Hot Springs Boulevard and took the turn too sharply. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) temporarily replaced the stoplight the next day. CDOT has plans to put up another stoplight facing 4th Street in the near future.

