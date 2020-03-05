Stolen guns, credit cards and drugs recovered in burglary investigation

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

A burglary at a home on County Road 600 led to local law enforcement making four arrests of individuals with stolen guns, credit cards and drugs.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Crime, Law Enforcement, News, Top Stories