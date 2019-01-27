Stimulate your brain at Tuesday hand-drumming session

By Paul Roberts

Special to The PREVIEW

Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at noon.

The old adage “music is medicine,” is receiving verification from research by music therapist and scientists.

Neuropsychologist Charlotte Loveday said, “Music reaches parts of the brain that other things can’t … It’s a strong cognitive stimulus that grows the brain in a way that nothing else does.”

Scientific studies are showing that learning a musical instrument increases grey matter volume in various brain regions and strengthens the long-range connections between these regions.

Music increases the size of the massive bundle of nerve fibers that connects the two sides of the brain, the corpus callosum, refining integration between left and right brain hemispheres.

By integrating information from senses like vision, hearing, touch, and fine movements, music has been shown to change brain structure and function, improving other seemingly unrelated abilities.

Whether you’re motivated by accruing benefits of stimulating your brain, or simply because music makes you happy, the family-friendly drumming class offers an opportunity to venture into the world of music. It’s a welcoming environment that encourages fun, creativity, playfulness and connecting with others. No previous experience is necessary. Drums are provided for those who do not have one.

For more information, call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Music, Top Stories