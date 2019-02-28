Stephen Marley Acoustic Tour coming to the Community Concert Hall Tuesday

By Indiana Reed

Special to The PREVIEW

Reggae and alternative hip-hop music comes to Durango as the Stephen Marley Acoustic Tour takes the stage at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College on Tuesday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. The dance floor will be open.

Stephen Robert Nesta “Raggamuffin” Marley is a Jamaican-American musician who is the son of Bob Marley and his wife Rita Marley. He is an eight-time Grammy Award winner (including Grammys for Best Reggae Album and the Best Alternative Hip-Hop performance, a first for a Jamaican artist). Marley is said to display artistic creativity associated with American legends such as Stevie Wonder and Prince, composing and producing his albums, as well as playing a variety of the musical instruments himself.

Stephen Marley began his career at 6 years old, singing, dancing and playing percussion with his siblings in the group The Melody Makers. Into his teens, he assisted in the production of The Melody Makers’ albums, including three Best Reggae Album Grammy winners, “Conscious Party,” “One Bright Day” and “Fallen Is Babylon.”

In 1993, Stephen and Ziggy Marley founded Ghetto Youths International as a means to control their own music and assist upcoming artists. The first project that brought Stephen Marley’s production capabilities widespread attention was “Chant Down Babylon,” where he manipulated his father’s and The Wailers’ original vocal outtakes from the 1970s Island Records’ sessions, splicing them into duets with hip-hop and rhythm and blues artists, while updating The Wailers’ richly textured one-drop rhythms with an assortment of samples, loops and overdubs. “Chant Down Babylon” achieved the objective to bring Bob Marley’s music to a new generation, earned a Grammy nomination and was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Today, what is now known as the Ghetto Youths Foundation provides aid and assistance, support and critical resources to people in need across the globe.

Over the years, Stephen Marley has explored varying genres and projects solo and with his brothers, as well as with noted contemporary artists. For the past three years, Marley and his team also developed, produced and promoted the annual Kaya Fest, a music and awareness festival designed to educate the public about the benefits of cannabis. In 2019, the festival will expand with showcases in both Florida and southern California.

Tickets for the Stephen Marley Acoustic Tour ($35/$40/$50) are available online at www.durangoconcerts.com, by phone at 247-7657 or in person at the ticket office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th Street and Main Avenue in downtown Durango. Posted ticket prices include applicable service charges. All sales are final.

A special “Meet and Greet” with Stephen Marley will be held following the performance (anticipated at 9:30 p.m.), with proceeds from the additional ticket sales to benefit the Ghetto Youths Foundation. Ticket price is $125 per person and they are available at all Concert Hall ticket outlets.

