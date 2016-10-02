‘Step Up With Jesus’ at King’s Kids this fall

- News
By Dorman Diller
Special to The PREVIEW
The annual King’s Kids free program at the Church of Christ will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Classes will meet each Wednesday evening through Nov. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. The six-week program of Bible study is sponsored by the Church of Christ, located at 277 Lewis St., to help children learn more about God, His word and to grow into better young people. Children 2 years old through the eighth grade are invited to attend.
The theme for this fall is “Step Up With Jesus.” Various Bible people in the book of Acts will be studied each night. Activities will include singing, Bible study, games, prayer, refreshments and a visit from the puppets.
Following the last class, there will be a closing program. The program evening on Nov. 9 will begin with a Thanksgiving dinner. Following dinner, the children will present some of the things they have learned in a short program. Awards will be presented for perfect attendance and outstanding work.
The Joy Bus will run to provide transportation in the downtown area. Enrollment slips may be found in today’s paper or you may call the church building to enroll your children.
For more information, call the church building at 264-2552 or Dorman Diller at 264-4454.