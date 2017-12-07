State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara to perform classic ‘Nutcracker’ this weekend

By Indiana Reed

Special to The PREVIEW

More than 60 local dancers will join the professionals of the State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara to present the magical holiday ballet, “Nutcracker,” at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College.

For the 11th consecutive year, the ballet will charm Durango audiences with two matinee (2 p.m.) and two evening (7:30 p.m.) performances, Friday-Sunday, Dec. 8-10, and the ballet will once again feature a live orchestra, as the San Juan Symphony is set to perform.

Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson holds true to the original classical ballet in this Tchaikovsky masterpiece, creating a traditional “Nutcracker” set in Victorian times and suited for all ages.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to see this timeless and beautiful ballet during the holidays,” noted Gustafson in a press release. “It’s a story everyone can follow as it’s brought to life through familiar music and timeless dance.”

The “Nutcracker” is based on the book “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” by E.T.A. Hoffman and tells the story of a young German girl, Clara, whose godfather Drosselmeyer, a skilled clock and toy maker, presents her with a toy nutcracker during a holiday party. In Clara’s dream, the toy comes to life and escorts her on a journey to a magical land, where a cast of unusual characters entertains her through dance.

The young, local dancers scheduled to perform with the professionals have been coordinated by Emily Simpson Grandt of San Juan Ballet. Local dancers scheduled to perform are:

Party scene children: Alisen Ballou, Penelope Brabeck, Sydney DeLacey, Cameron DeLacey, Lilia Reynolds, Adaley Rhea, Embrey Saville, Dane Solecki, Anna Wiley and Laynes Williams.

Mice: Gabriella Albert (Queen), Breeanna Barrett, Makayla Bogan, Lana Brooks (Queen), Maya Fontenot, Rose Hamill, Annabeth Hanson (Queen), Bela Knox, Ayumi Lambert (Queen), Rose LeCompte, Julian Lochte-Bono, Brooklyn McConnell, Evie Onions, Scarlett Ramsey (Queen), Gillian Reynolds (Queen), Lyla Solecki, Naomi Verow and Alexis Wood.

Soldiers: Ben Barrett, Elizabeth Barrett (Lead), Violet Bleger, Kalina Brabeck, Juliet DiGiacomo, Hannah Dobesh (Lead), Dewa Ilg, Wei Lambert, Sophia Scavo, Eden Smith and Genevieve Thompson.

Angels: Alisen Bailou, Penelope Brabeck, Zara Rose Brown, Sydney DeLacey, Emila Faiala, Emma Hallin, Samantha Phelps, Alyxandrya Potter, Lilia Reynolds, Adaley Rhea, Embrey Saville, Anya Snyder, Gwendolyn Thompson, Rexanne Trautmann, Anna Wiley, Laynee Williams and Lucinda Zastrocky.

Bon-Bons: Amaris Bedell, Millie Bird, Alexa Blake, Vivian Frazier, Maia Garcia, Cora Hay, Ada Kelley, Elaina Onions, Abigail Phelps, Manna Roethenmund, Marley Stordeur and Sophie Valdez.

Bon-Bon Big Sisters: Kalina Brabeck and Sophia Scavo.

State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara was founded in 1995 as a nonprofit organization by Gustafson, who was formerly with Geneva Ballet, Cleveland Ballet and American Ballet Theatre.

The company combines the discipline and timeless elegance of classical ballet technique with updated, cutting-edge choreography that satisfies today’s diverse audiences.

Tickets for the State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara’s “Nutcracker” — $29/$42 — are available by calling 247-7657, on the Web at www.durangoconcerts.com or by visiting the ticket office inside the Welcome Center at 8th Street and Main Avenue in downtown Durango. Ticket Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On show days, the box office at the Concert Hall will be open one hour prior to curtain. All sales are final.

