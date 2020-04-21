State releases latest COVID-19 modeling information

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) received additional modeling information from an expert group of public health scientists yesterday.

The Colorado School of Public Health (ColoradoSPH) assembled the expert group, which includes modeling scientists at ColoradoSPH and the University of Colorado School of Medicine at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus, as well as experts from the University of Colorado Boulder, University of Colorado Denver, and Colorado State University.

Key staff from CDPHE and the ColoradoSPH conducted webinars on the model’s results.

The latest Colorado model report is now available to the public, as are the presentation slides from the webinar.

The report provides an estimate of the degree of distancing that Coloradans have achieved so far. It also provides projections based on various policy scenarios for April 27 forward around physical distancing, mask wearing, and improved case detection and containment. The models are based on Colorado data and assumptions.

The state will continue to review data and model findings as the pandemic continues to inform future policy decisions.

