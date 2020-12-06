State Patrol troopers begin accepting Colorado digital ID

Gov. Jared Polis’ office

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) announced that troopers will begin accepting the Colorado Digital ID within the myColorado mobile app as proof of identity, age and address for traffic stops within the state.

The contactless Digital ID, downloaded by more than 75,000 Coloradans, provides residents a secure, safe and convenient way to exchange information with troopers. Colorado is the first state in the nation to offer residents the option to electronically transmit digital identification, vehicle registration and proof of insurance to law enforcement.

As of Nov. 30, troopers across Colorado have begun to accept the Digital ID, with full adoption to be completed by Dec. 31. While the CSP is the first and only law enforcement agency accepting Digital ID, the state has been actively engaging with local police and sheriff’s offices. Until full acceptance of Colorado Digital ID is available at all local and state jurisdictions, residents should always carry their physical driver’s license or state identification cards wherever they go.

“These days, so many people rely on smartphones for purchases and other transactions every day and leave their wallets at home. Mobile digital identity is the way of the future and our goal is for Colorado to lead the way in convenience and security with the Digital ID,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “Digital IDs on smartphones are already valid for purchasing alcohol and marijuana, and now I want to thank the Colorado State Patrol for their leadership in accepting Digital ID for traffic stops and paving the way for other local law enforcement agencies to begin accepting Digital ID, and soon allow for cross-jurisdictional use throughout Colorado.”

On Oct. 30, 2019, Polis signed an executive order to authorize Digital ID as a legal form of identification in Colorado. Peace officers were exempt from the directives so that a pilot program between state law enforcement and the Office of Information Technology (OIT) could inform the development and testing of a secure solution designed to wirelessly transmit data using existing hardware and reporting systems. The innovative technology implemented today, known as the myColorado Portal, underwent a live test throughout the month of November and resulted in a 10 percent reduction in trooper processing time during a standard traffic stop.

“When we first heard of the Colorado Digital ID, we immediately recognized the benefits it could have in protecting our state troopers. Anything we can do to reduce the length of time spent on the roadside increases safety,” said Col. Matthew Packard of the CSP. “The global pandemic introduces a whole new dimension of health and safety concerns for both troopers and our residents. Eliminating the need to handle a physical ID while on the road is one way to reduce exposure to the virus.”

More than 20 police departments and sheriff’s offices around the state have already expressed interest in testing the Digital ID with their equipment starting in January 2021.

“At the Colorado Department of Public Safety, we are proud to be part of a culture of innovation and improvement. We continuously strive to find ways to better serve our customers in the pursuit of making Colorado safer and more resilient,” said Colorado Department of Public Safety Executive Director Stan Hilkey.

The acceptance of Digital ID by the CSP is the next step in the state’s journey to widely adopt digital personal identification technology. More than 300 restaurants, bars, businesses and state agencies have joined the myColorado Partner Program and already accept the Colorado Digital ID.

Coloradans can securely generate their Digital ID by downloading the myColorado app to their smartphones via the App Store or Google Play. Electronic copies of vehicle registration and auto insurance cards can also be stored in the app’s Digital Wallet. More information about myColorado and Colorado Digital ID is available at myColorado.gov.