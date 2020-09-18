State launches new COVID dial framework, mask order extended

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

On Sept. 12, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order that extends the statewide mandatory mask mandate through Oct. 12.

The mask mandate requires people over the age of 10 to wear a facial covering in public indoor settings, among other provisions.

Then, on Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released a “dial framework” with five levels to help guide counties’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic and navigate state restrictions.

The dial has five levels with associated guidance and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which, according to a CDPHE fact sheet, are:

“1. Protect Our Neighbors: Local public health agencies are able to contain surges in cases and outbreaks through testing, case investigation, contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, site-specific closures, and enforcement of public health orders.

“2. Safer at Home 1 – Cautious: This is less restrictive than Safer at Home Level 2, for counties with low virus transmission but that have not yet achieved Protect Our Neighbors.

“3. Safer at Home 2 – Concern: The baseline. While we are all still safer at home, we are also able to practice greater social distancing in our great outdoors than in confined indoor spaces.

“4. Safer at Home 3 – High Risk: This is more restrictive than Safer at Home Level 2, for counties experiencing increases in the metrics. Action is needed, but Stay at Home may not be warranted.

“5. Stay at Home: Everyone is required to stay at home except for grocery shopping, exercise and necessary activities. Only critical businesses are open.”

According to the fact sheet, counties move back and forth between levels depending on three metrics, which are:

• “New cases: How much the virus is circulating in a county.”

• “Percent positivity: Whether there is sufficient COVID-19 testing to capture the level of virus transmission.”

• “Impact on hospitalizations: Whether hospitalizations are increasing, stable, or declining.”

“To move to a less restrictive level (e.g., Level 2 to Level 1), counties need to meet and sustain all three metrics for two weeks. Counties must engage in a consultation process with CDPHE, which may entail moving to a more restrictive level, when they are out of compliance with any of the metrics for more than two weeks,” the fact sheet notes.

More information about the status of each Colorado county can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial/covid-19-dial-dashboard.

According to San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) Environmental Director Brian Devine, SJBPH will have a data dashboard showing “protect our neighbors and safer at home status” in the upcoming days on SJBPH’s website, sjbpublichealth.org.

Devine also noted that Archuleta County is currently at the level “Safer at Home 2: Concern.”