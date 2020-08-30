State health officials recommend radon testing as more Coloradans stay home

Colorado Department of Public

Health and Environment

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) recommends that Coloradans test their homes for radon as more Coloradans stay home for longer periods of time.

The surgeon general lists radon exposure as the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States behind tobacco smoke.

Radon is a gas that you cannot see, smell or taste that comes naturally from the earth. It is radioactive and can easily enter homes and buildings through small openings.

In Colorado, about half of homes have radon levels higher than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended action level of 4 picocuries per liter of indoor air.

More than 500 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon each year in Colorado.

“The best way to protect yourself against radon is to test your home. Testing your home for radon is simple and inexpensive,” said Chrystine Kelley, radon program manager for the department. “CDPHE also has a low-income radon mitigation assistance program for homeowners that can pay for your radon mitigation system if you qualify.”

Anyone with existing radon mitigation systems should retest their homes every few years to make sure the system is working properly. Through quick and inexpensive actions, Coloradans can protect their long-term health, the health of their family and the safety of their home. More information is available on the CDPHE’s website, www.coloradoradon.info. Low-cost test kits are available at www.sosradon.org.