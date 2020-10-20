State health officials offer tips and tricks for Halloween

Colorado Department of

Public Health and Environment

Celebrating Halloween is a cherished fall tradition for many people across Colorado. There are ways to minimize the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19 while still having fun.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment advises Coloradans to think carefully about how they can lower the risk, not only for themselves and their families, but for their communities. It is still very important to follow best practices to help prevent the virus from spreading. Coloradans should wear masks that fully cover their nose and mouth, wash hands frequently, and maintain 6 feet of distance from people outside their household.

The department also reminds Coloradans that parties with alcohol and drugs can cloud judgment and increase riskier behaviors.

Tips and tricks for

Halloween festivities

Follow local guidance. COVID-19 risk varies depending on the spread in specific communities, so follow the guidance of your local public health department. Use Colorado’s COVID dial framework to help determine how to celebrate Halloween in your community this year, especially when considering group sizes.

Protect yourself and others. Regardless of your community’s level on the dial dashboard, people should not participate in any in-person activities, including handing out candy, if they:

• Are sick, especially with COVID-19 symptoms.

• Have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are currently in the quarantine period.

• Have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in the isolation period.

People at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should think about the risks and benefits of activities they are considering.

Choose the safest options:

• Outdoor gatherings are generally safer than indoor gatherings.

• Smaller groups are generally safer than larger groups.

The department encourages alternatives to traditional, door-to-door trick-or-treating this year to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Door-to-door trick-or-treating involves mixing a lot of different households at close range over a short period of time. Many short interactions like this could raise the risk of COVID-19 spread. Communicate with neighbors to plan trick-or-treating this year. Get creative and figure out ways to hand out candy while keeping appropriate distance.

For example:

• Line up individually wrapped treats at the end of the driveway or yard’s edge. Watch the fun and enjoy the costumes from a distance.

• Use a plastic slide, cardboard tubes or plastic pipes to deliver candy from a distance.

• Take kids on an outdoor, distanced scavenger hunt to look for candy or Halloween-themed items.

Whatever form your trick-or-treating takes, it’s safest to:

• Stay in your own neighborhood.

• Have adults accompany trick-or-treaters to help them follow precautions.

• Stay with household members. Avoid mingling with groups from other households; stay at least 6 feet away from non-household members.

• If going door-to-door, limit the time you spend at doorways.

• Whether trick-or-treating or handing out candy, keep your COVID-19-protective masks on — save the candy eating for when you return home.

• Follow regular Halloween safety tips such as decorating costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and carrying glow sticks or flashlights to help increase visibility among drivers.

These guidelines include a note about costume masks versus COVID-19-protective masks. Costume masks are not a substitute for cloth face coverings unless they are made from two or more breathable fabric layers that cover the nose and mouth, with no gaps around the face. It is important to wear non-costume masks when indoors around other people and outdoors whenever 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained.

See all the guidelines at: https://covid19.colorado.gov/halloween-tips-and-tricks.