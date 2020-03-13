State basketball tournament cancelled, Archuleta School District after-school activities cancelled, K of C Fish Fry and other cancellations

From Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA):

Throughout the process of communicating our plan regarding the state basketball tournaments in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have maintained that the tournaments would be played unless a state agency or a host venue made a decision affecting that status.

On Thursday evening, the CHSAA office was informed by the University of Denver that the school would no longer be able to host the Class 3A state basketball tournament.

With uncertainty at all additional sites, including a state of emergency declaration by the City of Denver, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the remainder of all state basketball tournaments in all classes.

“Everything we’ve done up to this point was to try and keep the experience of a state basketball tournament for our student participants and high school communities,” said CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green. “In the face of this unprecedented public health emergency, we are compelled to discontinue play in all tournaments.”

The move is in line with similar decisions from the NCAA, which cancelled all remaining winter sports championships and spring sports championships. Additionally, other high school associations, such as Connecticut, Oregon, Texas, California and Kentucky have made similar announcements. Some of those, Wisconsin and Kansas, canceled on Thursday night.

“We want to thank those who have supported us through the difficult decisions in these uncertain times,” Blanford-Green said.

COVID-19 precautions: Cancellations as of Friday, March 13, 5 a.m.

Additional cancellations:

• Pagosa Springs High School’s “Matilda the Musical” is postponed. The new tentative dates are April 28 through May 2.

• No Archuleta School District after-school activities starting March 13 – Beginning March 13, after-school activities at Archuleta School District (ASD) will be cancelled. On April 6, district administration will evaluate evaluate the situation and make a decision regarding activities. ASD has followed the guidance of The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and is suspending after-school activities from March 13, forward. Please be aware that custodial staff is using the time after school to deep clean each building so the essential business of learning may continue.

• Knights of Columbus Fish Fry – Events cancelled until further notice.

• CHSAA’s spring sports and activities suspended until April 6

chsaanow.com

• Pagosa Springs Middle School Dance, March 13

• St. Patrick’s Irish Festival, March 14

• Chamber’s Business After Hours at Pagosa Springs Medical Center, March 18

• The Southwest Organization for Sustainability is postponing community Earth Day celebrations until later in the summer.

• 9Health Fair postponed, April 25

Please email cancellations to editor@pagosasun.com.

