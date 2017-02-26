State basketball brackets released

- News
Following district action in Bayfield, both Pagosa Springs High School Pirate basketball teams have advanced to the state bracket — the Lady Pirates as the No. 11 team and the Pirates as the No. 29 team.
Below are the brackets. For more on the Pirate basketball teams, see Thursday’s issue of The SUN.
2017 CHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournaments Class 3A
2017 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournaments Class 3A
