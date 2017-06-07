Start your engines for the ninth annual Car Show

- News
By Mary Jo Coulehan
Special to The PREVIEW
The ninth annual Car Show in Pagosa takes place June 9 and 10. All of the festivities this year will be held in the Town Park and athletic field area.
Here are some important logistical details to note. First off, Hermosa Street will be closed off at Hot Springs Boulevard. The entire park area will be used to display the vehicles, the food and retail vendors and the beer and wine garden.
There will be plenty of room to display cars and showcase our vendors. Show cars will enter on 2nd Street, travel west on Hermosa Street and enter the athletic field from the east. The public is encouraged to park on U.S. 160 or Lewis Street and walk over to the park to avoid congestion.
San Juan Street and the parking area adjacent to Mary Fisher Park will not be available as this area will be in use by the Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass festival for satellite camping.
There will be directional signage for car show participants and parking for the public. The easiest way to enter the event is from Hot Springs Boulevard onto Hermosa Street. Accessible parking will be available at the car show site.
The Car Show festivities kick off at 5 p.m. on June 9 with the Party in the Park. The Retro Cats will keep the crowd entertained with their live music as the cars gather to give the public their first glimpse into the car artistry that will be on display over the weekend. There will be delicious food and a beer and wine garden available. Admission for spectators is free.
The show will continue on June 10 with the Show and Shine commencing at 9 a.m. The whole park area will be filled with stunning cars, motorcycles and display, retail and food booths. Admission to view the cars is again free.
Come out and enjoy looking at all the collectible cars, taste some delicious food and a beverage and relish this wonderful downtown venue that is so accessible.
Car Show participants and spectators can purchase a collectible Car Show T-shirt and vote for their favorite car. We will have category winners and Best of Show, the Chamber Pick and the People’s Choice awards. The awards will be given out at approximately 3 p.m.
If you would like to participate by showing your car or motorcycle, registration is $30 and you can enter in advance or the day of the show.
We would like to thank all of our sponsors and the community for continuing to support this event. For more information, please contact Angela at the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce at 264-2360.