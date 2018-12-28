Start off your year with First Day Hikes at Navajo State Park

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Special to The SUN
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) invites you to start off the New Year on the right foot by getting on both feet with a First Day hike at Navajo State Park.
Hikers are invited to meet at the Navajo State Park visitors’ center at 9 a.m. Snacks will be served before the hike begins. The hike planned will take about two hours to complete and is on fairly level ground.
Hikers should dress for the weather, wear good hiking shoes and bring their own water.
First Day Hikes is a national program aimed at encouraging people to get outside to local parks and wild areas. CPW has been participating in the program since 2012 and now 25 of Colorado’s state parks offer First Day hikes.
Navajo State Park is located about 40 miles southeast of Durango and about 30 miles southwest of Pagosa Springs just off Colo. 151. Starting Jan. 1, entry fee to the park is $8 per vehicle. An annual pass can be purchased for $80.
For more information about Colorado’s State Parks, see: http://cpw.state.co.us.
Follow these topics: CO Parks and Wildlife, Outdoors, Top Stories, Updates