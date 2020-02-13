Stargazers working to raise funds for StarLab for schools

By Pat Hasenbuhler

Special to The SUN

Teachers Anita Hinger and Debbie Moore have been working over a year to collect funds for the purchase of a StarLab. With contributions from the Archuleta School District, a grant from LPEA and donations from individuals, the fund is close to reaching 50 percent of the goal.

StarLab allows students to travel through a world of knowledge that includes astronomy, geology, physical geography and more. It inspires students to engage in a better understanding of the world around them. The Pagosa Springs schools have borrowed a StarLab from another school District for the past 30 years. It is a film projector unlike the new StarLab Planetarium that is computer run.

The San Juan Stargazers Astronomy Club is supporting Hinger and Moore in their fundraising and are seeking donations from local businesses. Individuals wanting to donate can bring their donations to either the middle school or elementary school, or send donations to the Archuleta School District designating the donation for the StarLab fund.

