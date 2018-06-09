Stargazers to hold memorial for Nancy Savage Friday

- News
By Joan Mieritz
Special to The PREVIEW
A brief Memorial for Nancy Savage will be Friday, June 8, before the Chimney Rock Night Sky Program: Stars and Galaxies, which is dedicated to her memory.
Savage was born and grew up in California. She attended college and worked for Hughes Aircraft and General Dynamics. She passed on New Year’s Eve in Phoenix, Ariz., after having a wonderful holiday in California. A graveside service was held in February at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills, Calif.
After taking an early retirement, Savage moved to Pagosa Springs. She especially enjoyed attending the many musical events in town. She helped many people in Pagosa. She was a charter member of the San Juan Stargazers and regular telescope operator. Every July, she participated in the Chimney Rock Interpretive Association Event called Life at Chimney Rock because she enjoyed sharing her love for astronomy with children. We know that the ancient people at Chimney Rock payed great attention to astrological events. The Stargazers love carrying on this legacy.
If you are attending the program for Savage’s memorial, please arrive between 7:30 and 8 p.m. and check in at the cabin. You do not need a reservation or to pay. Follow the directions of the cabin hosts for the exact location.
Savage is greatly missed by the Stargazers and other people of Pagosa are invited to join our tribute to her.
