Standing Rock

Dear Editor:

Kelcy Warren, the person behind the North Dakota Access Pipeline, has purchased the BootJack Ranch outside of Pagosa Springs for $46 million. He is the person responsible for sending his own private army, along with Jack Dalrymple (governor of North Dakota) to protect their financial interest in the pipeline. The Standing Rock issue is not just about violating human rights and breaking treaties, it is about all of us, and the generations to come.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion