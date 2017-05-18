St. Patrick’s will host used book sale Saturday

By Sandy Artzberger

Special to The PREVIEW

Free new and gently used summer clothing for infants, teenagers and adults will be available at the 10th annual St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church used book sale Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to noon in the parish hall.

Quantities are limited; this is not the extensive clothing giveaway that occurs in October every year.

Used books for sale, collected from parishioners and friends over the year, will be in the parish library on the many tables and overflowing on bookshelves.

All softcover books, children’s books, children’s games and puzzles will be 25 cents. Hardcover books will be a dollar.

Fr. Doug Neel has been heard saying he “wants to see the shelves empty.”

All monies collected go to the food pantry and prayer quilt ministry. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is located next to the Pagosa Springs Medical Center on South Pagosa Boulevard.

