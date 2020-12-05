St. Patrick’s to offer Vespers service during December

By Sarah Riehm

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

Beginning Dec. 6, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will offer candlelight Vesper services for the first three Sundays in December at 5 p.m.

Vespers has been part of the Christian tradition for centuries. The word vesper means evening in Greek and the service typically begins with the lighting of the evening lamp at sunset. In the Episcopal tradition, Vespers is also called Evening Prayer or Evensong.

“We hope this is a time and place where everyone in the community feels welcome,” said the Rev. Lyn Burns. “Our service offers prayers, poems and reflective music drawn from a number of Christian traditions — all designed to bring comfort and joy to participants. In this time of unusual stress, anxiety and change, Vespers provides an oasis of calm and can help people feel more connected to the real meaning of Christmas.”

The services will be based on traditional Advent themes: Dec. 6 will be hope, Dec. 13 is peace and Dec. 20 is joy.

“This is our Christmas card to the community,” said Music Director Sarah Riehm. “Through the beauty of timeless scriptures and traditional music of the Christmas season, we hope to bring a sense of peace for people who are facing serious challenges this year.”

Although the sanctuary at St. Patrick’s is currently closed due to COVID-19, the community can access the service by visiting the church website at www.stpatrickspagosa.org/. Vesper services can also be located on the church’s YouTube channel for viewing at any time after the original event.