St Patrick’s to celebrate All Saints Day with High Holy Eucharist

By Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
This Saturday evening at 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will celebrate one of the great feast days of the year, All Saints Day, with a service of High Holy Eucharist.
This service is a bit different from the typical Sunday morning worship service in that all of the prayers are chanted. The procession into the church is led by the choir and a thurifer who swings a gold container that hangs from a chain called a thurible, which holds burning incense, its smoke and sweet fragrance carrying the prayers to God.
The music for the service will be provided by NightSong Trio, with Heidi Tanner on violin, Jessica Peterson on flute and Sally Neel at the piano. They have selected beautiful classical music to enhance the worship of the evening.
Robert Neel will be the cantor for the service, chanting the scriptures and leading the prayers. The choir of St. Patrick’s will also be on hand to lead the responses and service music.
The Feast of All Saints is officially on Nov. 1, the day after All Hallows Eve (commonly known as Halloween). The church typically celebrates the feast either on the day of All Saints or it can be moved to the following Saturday or Sunday. The feast celebrates the lives of the faithful departed whose lives have led us on the Christian path.
“Saints are not necessarily only those who have been sanctioned by the church. In the Episcopal Church, we believe that all Christians are saints of God. We honor those who have died in the faith, who have carried forth the teachings of Christ in their lives, serving God and the church through their witness,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s.
Following the service, there will be a potluck in the parish hall. All are invited to attend.
St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. In God’s house, at God’s table, all are invited to be fed.
