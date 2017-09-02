St Patrick’s to begin accepting donations for clothing giveaway Saturday

- News
By Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
The Women of St. Patrick’s are now accepting winter clothing for the annual clothing giveaway that will take place this year on Oct. 21.
Every year, the women gather gently used winter clothes to give to those whose budgets do not include new clothes. The women gather huge amounts of clothing and encourage their guests to take whatever they need.
The women will begin accepting the donations of used clothing from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 2 at Airport Storage, located at 201 Piedra Road. They will continue to be available to receive clothing every Saturday morning during September.
They ask that you begin looking at your gently used winter clothes and determine what you are willing to give away.
The idea of the clothing giveaway was brought to the women of the church many years ago by a teacher in one of our local schools who noted that children were coming to school without coats and wearing inadequate clothing for the cold weather. The women realized that there was a significant need in our community for gently used clothing and began the annual clothing giveaway.
Though it is organized by the Episcopal Church women, the men of St. Patrick’s willingly pitch in to help set up tables, transport clothing from storage units and clean up after the event. It is a ministry of the entire parish family.
Especially needed are children’s coats, boots, scarves and gloves, as well as warm clothing. These items are eagerly sought-after and appreciated. In addition to clothing of all sizes (men, women, youth, and children), the giveaway also distributes warm blankets, sheets and towels.
The annual clothing giveaway served over 400 people last year — people who were gifted with the love and kindness of others. Begin looking through your clothing and set aside things that you are willing to donate. Please make sure that all clothing is washed and clean and in reusable shape.
You may bring your donations to Airport Storage on Saturday mornings during September between 10 a.m. and noon. Please do not bring donations to the church due to lack of storage space.
For further information, call St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church at 731-5801.
