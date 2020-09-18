St. Patrick’s seeking clothing donations for annual giveaway

By Lynne McCrudden

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

It is a small window, but we are hoping for a great gathering of winter clothes for the annual clothing giveaway.

Starting this Saturday, Sept. 19, St. Patrick’s parishioners will be collecting winter clothes from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot. We are hoping the citizens of Pagosa Springs have had time to collect their outgrown, in-good-condition winter clothes for men, women, children, teenagers and infants. We are looking for pants, shirts, warm sweaters, sturdy winter shoes and boots, snowsuits for kids, winter jackets for adults and children, warm hats, warm socks, and scarves and mittens to keep out the chill.

Our collection continues on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 21, 22 and 23, from 9 a.m. to noon, but if these hours do not work with your schedule, give the church office a call at 731-5801 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the week and we will try to make other arrangements for drop off. Please don’t leave clothes by the church door; we would hate to have your donation get wet or be used as bedding by our four-legged friends.

Our new interim rector, the Rev. Lyn Burns, has heard about our clothing giveaway. In fact, it has been the talk of the Episcopal diocese. She can’t wait to see the piles of clothes that are donated and then greet the shoppers on Sept. 26.

Our driveway will be the staging area for this year’s giveaway on Sept. 26, and shopping will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please plan on parking at the hospital in the area closest to St. Patrick’s. There is a stairway access from the hospital parking lot to St. Patrick’s and we can arrange for handicap parking if necessary. We are so grateful for the community’s support in the past and look forward to your help in keeping everyone warm this winter.