St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

Thank you to the community of Pagosa Springs for your support of the annual Christmas Tea at St. Patrick’s. Started around 2004, the gathering was our way to gift back to the community a time for friendship and conversation in an elegant atmosphere of sharing. It was always a joyful time for us to host the tea but, regretfully, 2020 has claimed this year’s event as another casualty.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.