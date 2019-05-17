St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church collecting clothes

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

Winter has finally fled, and it is time to start cleaning out those clothes that no longer fit. St. Patrick’s would love to have your gently used clothes.

We are collecting on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon during the month of May at Airport Storage. Our unit is right in the front so you can’t miss us, and the gate will be open.

The Clothing Giveaway is held in October at St. Patrick’s Church on Pagosa Boulevard. In the past, we have been able to help those who need new winter coats, shoes, dresses, suits, jeans and even household linens, but we can only do this with the support of the community. Please consider donating those things that your family can no longer wear, but remember that clean and in good shape is important. Everyone deserves to look their best.

Follow these topics: Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Top Stories