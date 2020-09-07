St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church collecting clothes for September giveaway

By Lynne McCrudden

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church’s annual clothing giveaway is going to take place on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church parking lot.

Our interim priest, the Rev. Lyn Burns, has checked with the diocese and, with all the COVID-19 precautions in place, we hope to provide warm winter clothes to those who are in need.

But, first, we need the community’s help to collect warm winter clothes. Our timing is limited and so is the space. We will start collecting winter clothes on Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon in the church parking lot and will continue at the same time Sept. 21-23. We will accept only winter clothes for men, women and children.

Please, before you put your donation in that box or bag, make sure it is clean and usable for winter: coats, sweaters, long T-shirts, pants without holes, warm socks, sturdy boots and kids clothes that will keep a body warm. Keep in mind that we will only have a limited space to keep the clothes and will have to do all the sorting and arranging in a short period of time, so if you can sort for us by men, women and children’s, that would be a great help.

In the past, we have accepted household linens, intimate attire and dress shoes, but because we are limited in space and plan to have the giveaway outside, we will not accept these items. The only shoes we will accept are sturdy winter shoes and boots.

So, go through your closets and see what you have outgrown, or maybe have bought too many of, that you could donate. We are most grateful for your support and we know that those in the community who need some winter attire will appreciate your donations also.

St. Patrick’s is at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., just south of Pagosa Springs Medical Center. There will be people wearing masks standing in the parking lot on collection days to assist you. Please wear a mask when you are dropping off your donations.

Please do not leave any donations at the church any other times without first contacting the church to make sure that someone is there to accept them. You can reach the church office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 731-5801.