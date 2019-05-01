St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church Clothing Giveaway collection announced

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

It may be hard to believe, but spring is in the air. It is time to retire those winter clothes and those that are still in good shape, but perhaps you and your kids have outgrown. Those clothes would be lovingly received by St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church members for their clothing giveaway this fall.

Last year, we seemed to have an outpouring of clothes for adults, but our kids room was quickly depleted. However, we are always happy to receive whatever is in good shape, clean and without holes. Remember, if you wouldn’t wear it, probably no one else wants to wear it, either.

The members of the church will be receiving clothes at Airport Storage, 201 County Road 600, every Saturday in May starting on May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Our unit is right in the front as you enter the gates; you can’t miss us. If you have any questions, please give the church a call Tuesday through Friday at 731-5801.

