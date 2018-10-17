St. Patrick’s clothing giveaway scheduled for Oct. 19-20

- News
By Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
Due to the high demand and the abundance of donated clothing items, the Women of St. Patrick’s have added an extra opportunity to stop by and pick up free clothing.
The parish building of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., will open its doors for the annual clothing giveaway from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19, and again from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 20.
The annual clothing giveaway offers the opportunity for all who come to pick out warm winter clothes, coats, gloves, scarves, shoes, along with miscellaneous accessories and bedding and take them home free of charge. These are items that have been donated by generous individuals and businesses in the community. Some have never been worn, while other items are gently used and still in good condition.
“We decided to add the Friday evening time for those who work and cannot come on Saturday morning,” said event coordinator Lynne McCrudden. “We always have more than enough items to choose from in a variety of sizes and styles. In fact, we have always had clothes left over that are donated to Care and Share and distributed to ministries in other communities.”
Guests are given large trash bags at the door and are encouraged to take anything they want or need. If they need an extra bag, they are happily provided. There are clothes available for babies, toddlers, youth, women and men, and all are distributed in rooms clearly marked for gender and size. There are no questions asked; all guests are welcome.
“We are very grateful for the generosity we find here in Pagosa Springs,” said McCrudden. “We have filled two storage units with clothing and are looking forward to greeting our guests and providing them with warm clothing and other needed items.”
