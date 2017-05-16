St. Patrick’s Church book sale to benefit food pantry, prayer quilt ministry

- News
By Sandy Artzberger
Special to The PREVIEW
From 8 a.m. to noon on May 20, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will have its annual book sale in the Parish Hall library next to the church.
Everyone in the community is invited to come and sort through and buy books ranging from mysteries, history, cooking, travel, fiction, nonfiction, religion, spirituality and more.
Bonnie Brooks, chairperson, said, “These books are the best bargain in town,” with paperbacks going for 25 cents, hardcover books a dollar and all children’s books 25 cents.
All proceeds go to the food pantry and prayer quilt ministry.
New this year is the opportunity to bring a can of “hearty soup” and get a hardcover book for free. Also new this year will be a limited clothing giveaway such as new T-shirts for adults and children.
St. Patrick’s is located on South Pagosa Boulevard next to the Pagosa Springs Medical Center.
