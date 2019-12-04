St. Patrick’s Christmas Tea set for Dec. 7

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

Do you have your ticket for the St. Patrick’s Christmas Tea on Saturday, Dec. 7? If you call the church office at 731-5801, there may be a few left.

If you didn’t get a ticket, there is still a way to enjoy the afternoon. Attend the free musical concert, which will happen in the sanctuary from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. The musicians will be the Dickens’ Carolers led by Venita Burch and the NightSong Trio, composed of piano, flute and violin.

You will also be able to shop in the Olde Curiosity Shoppe for beautiful handmade items that would make wonderful Christmas stocking stuffers or thoughtful gifts for friends and family. Just to give you an idea of the variety of gifts available: there are tea cozies to cover tea pots, tea wallets to carry your favorite brand of tea, cellphone holders that will surely help you find the always-disappearing phone, lavender sashays, hand scrubs that soften winter hands, mug mats and lots of beautiful Christmas decorations. All items will be reasonably priced and all have been loving made by members of the church.

The St. Patrick’s Christmas Tea has been taking place for many years and was first started by a member of the church, Linda Warren, who has passed away. Her vision was to give the ladies of the community a few moments of respite and to visit with friends before the Christmas holidays take center stage. As the event has grown, the church women found that it was also a great way to make a little money to share with the nonprofits in our community. The proceeds from the sale of the craft items and the free-will offering basket at the musical concert will be donated to nonprofits in the community. We hope you’ll share some time with us on Saturday, Dec. 7.

