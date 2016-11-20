St. Patrick’s Christmas Tea a holiday tradition

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
Ladies, it’s time to set aside your hats and favorite Christmas outfits and make plans to attend the St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church annual Christmas Tea, hosted by the women of the church.
Delectable delights of every sort will be brought to your beautifully decorated table, along with delicious, freshly brewed hot tea.
The Christmas Tea will be held in the church from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4. Tickets are only $10 and will go on sale in the church office from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 28-Dec. 1. Due to the popularity of this event, these tickets have traditionally sold out in about two days, so don’t wait.
You can call the office, 731-5801, during these hours and reserve your tickets as long as they are paid for by Dec. 1. Any unpaid tickets remaining after that point will go back on sale.
Tables will be decorated in Christmas finery with china and silverware provided by the women of the church from their personal collections. The goodies will be abundant and delicious, all made from scratch from favorite Christmas recipes. In addition, your ticket will assure you the opportunity to win a beautiful handmade door prize.
Much work goes into this wonderful afternoon of Christmas joy and hospitality. The women of St. Patrick’s have been providing the Christmas Tea for many years, so experience helps things run smoothly and efficiently. Certainly, the guests will feel as though they have been given an elegant treat and the perfect opportunity to enjoy a lovely afternoon with friends.
St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Holiday Events, Lifestyle, Religion, Updates