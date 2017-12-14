St. Patrick’s Christmas Eve services to offer tradition and beauty

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will offer traditional Christmas Eve services on Sunday, Dec. 24. The morning services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. will conclude the season of Advent as we anticipate the birth of Christ.

Following the morning services, the church will be transformed into the glory of Christmas with Christmas greenery and wreaths.

At 5 p.m., families with small children, along with others who appreciate the opportunity to worship at the earlier hour, will gather for the family service and Holy Eucharist. The service will include special music offered by youth pianist Grace Wiersma and a vocal solo by Annie O’Donnell. The Rev. Douglas Neel will offer a special sermon directed towards the younger members of the congregation.

“This service is a wonderful combination of traditional worship and the wonders of childhood,” said Neel.

At 7:30 p.m., classical Christmas music, provided by the NightSong Trio (Jessica Peterson on flute, Heidi Tanner on violin and Sally Neel at the piano), flutist Kathy Wadenpfuhl, Sarah Dorian (cello) and others of the Dorian family, baritone soloist Robert Neel, tenor soloist Dale Scrivener and the Choir of St. Patrick’s, will fill the church with quiet beauty.

Please arrive early to enjoy this beautiful preservice music.

At 8 p.m., the organ and instrumentalists will announce the great procession of the choir and clergy into the church as the congregation joins in singing “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” This service is a traditional service with carols, choral anthems, sermon and Holy Eucharist, punctuated with the candlelight singing of “Silent Night.”

The community is invited to attend these services and all other services at St. Patrick’s, regardless of your religious or nonreligious affiliation. “In God’s House, at God’s Table, all are invited to be fed.” You are encouraged to arrive early for Christmas Eve services.

St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. Sunday morning services of Holy Eucharist are offered weekly at 8 a.m. (no music) and 10 a.m. (with music). For more information about St. Patrick’s and its ministries, call 731-5801.

