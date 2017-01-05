St. Patrick’s celebrating the Feast of the Epiphany tomorrow night

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

Tomorrow evening at 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany with a very special service of beautiful music and Holy Eucharist.

The service will include incense, chanting, choral music, hymns, sermon and Holy Eucharist. Following the service, everyone will be invited to the parish building for a fun potluck dinner complete with king’s cake.

The Epiphany is the celebration of the visitation of the Magi to the Christ child. The Magi were gentiles, probably astronomers, who were sent by King Herod to find Jesus so that “he, too, might worship him.”

However, Herod was not intent on worshipping Jesus, but rather to destroy him. Herod was fearful of this new messiah and wanted him eliminated.

The Magi (or, traditionally, the three kings) followed the light of the star of Bethlehem that rested over the manger where Jesus lay. They brought gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh, traditional gifts given to kings or deity; precious metal and wealth, sweet perfume for use in worship and precious oil used for anointing.

It is speculated that Mary and Joseph, Jesus’ mother and father, may have used the gold to get to Egypt to hide from King Herod. We are told that Mary and Joseph were warned in a dream that Herod would send forth his edict to kill all the male babies in his kingdom when he realized the Magi had not come back to report to him.

The Gentile scientists recognized the importance of Jesus’ birth and kneeled before him to worship him. This served as God’s sign that Christ came not only as the long expected Messiah for the Jews, but as the redeemer for the entire world.

The public is invited to attend this beautiful celebration as we give thanks to God and remember the visitation of the Magi to the Christ child. Bring a dish to share and join us for a night of joy.

St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. “In God’s House, at God’s Table, all are invited to be fed.”

