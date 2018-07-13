St. Patrick’s book sale offers variety to your summer reading

- News
By Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
It’s time to stock up on your summer reading material this Saturday, July 14, at St. Patrick’s Big Blowout Book Nook Sale.
The Book Nook can be found in the St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church parish building located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. It is currently overflowing with wonderful, gently used books just waiting to be picked up and read.
The sale begins at 8 a.m. and doors will remain open until noon. Paperbacks are only a quarter and hardbacks are a dollar, the best book deal in town. There are boxes of wonderful jigsaw puzzles for only a quarter. The sale features a wide variety of books, including romantic fiction, thrillers and mysteries, as well as books on history, cooking, arts and crafts. Children’s books are also in supply.
The Book Nook sale is a highly anticipated event by readers who enjoy a good deal on books. “People enjoy donating their used books and picking up something new,” said Bonnie Brooks, Book Nook coordinator. “With such low prices, reading becomes something almost anyone can afford.”
And those quarters and dollars add up, providing money to supply food for the church’s food pantry and prayer quilt ministry. “It really is a win-win,” said Brooks. “The Book Nook is so affordable, making it easy to stock up on fun reading. And the money assists those who need food or comfort.”
The public is invited to take advantage of this fabulous book deal. Come and fill your sacks with some great reading this Saturday.
