St. Patrick’s Book Nook sale set for March 14

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

Make time to read for your own enjoyment or share a book with a child. Reading is such a wonderful way to spend a snowy afternoon, or sit in the sun and warm up after a cold winter.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church’s Book Nook will be having a great sale on March 14 starting at 9 a.m. We have mysteries, fiction, nonfiction, westerns and everything in between. We have lots of books for kids and several jigsaw puzzles to keep the whole family entertained. Hardbacks are $1 and paperbacks are 25 cents, and I have it on good authority that we have recently gotten a great donation from many “book groups” in town, so there will be lots of new titles to check out.

The book sale will take place before the St. Patrick’s Parade and after the parade. If you come at 9 a.m., you can park in our parking lot, but if you decide to stay for the parade, you will need to move your car to the hospital parking lot or the Catholic Church lot, which are on either side of St. Patrick’s.

We will have scouts to help you get your books to the car, so don’t be shy, buy as many as you want. It will be a great day of fun and celebration and we look forward to welcoming the community to St. Patrick’s.

