St. Patrick’s annual Christmas Tea set for Dec. 7

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

This is one of the Christmas events in Pagosa Springs not to be missed. This year’s tea is taking a different look. We are creating a Dickens Christmas in our redecorated Parish Hall. There will be the Tea Shoppe, The Olde Bookshoppe and the Speckled Hen Pub to choose to sit and enjoy tea, scones, delicious savories and those diet-breaking desserts.

The tea will be held on Dec. 7 and there will be two seatings. The first seating is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second seating is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The tables will be mostly tables of four so you can sit, sip, munch and chat.

Between the two seatings there will be beautiful Christmas music in the Sanctuary from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. The music will be provided by the Nightsong Trio and The Dickens Carolers, and the performance is open to the public and does not require a ticket to the tea to attend. So, encourage your friends who may not be able to make the tea to join you for some lovely music.

The women of the church will also provide gifts and crafts in the Curiosity Shoppe and gently used books will be available for sale in the Olde Bookshoppe.

A great afternoon of shopping, eating and music can be yours for a ticket of $15. The tickets will go on sale Monday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m. in the church Parish Hall. No tickets will be sold before this date and if we do not sell out on Monday, tickets will be available in the church office Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Gather your favorite friends for an afternoon of quiet fellowship, a lovely English tea and beautiful Christmas music. Isn’t this the perfect way to start one of the busiest times of the year? A little calm before the Christmas rush.

Follow these topics: Food, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories