St. Patrick’s announces summer worship schedule

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., has announced that it has returned to its summer worship schedule. Sunday morning worship services will be held at 8 a.m. and at 10 a.m.

The 8 a.m. service is a said service without music. However, a sermon and Holy Eucharist are offered.

“This allows folks who are anxious to enjoy the beautiful outdoor activities offered here in Pagosa to get an early start,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s.

The 10 a.m. service offers beautiful choral music, traditional hymns, sermon and Holy Eucharist. Following the 10 a.m. service, all those in attendance are invited to enjoy the always anticipated coffee hour in the parish hall.

Guests are always welcome at St. Patrick’s. You do not have to be an Episcopalian to partake of communion. And, as a special bonus, you will walk away with the “beautiful and stylish” St. Patrick’s coffee mug as a welcome gift from the congregation.

“We take our worship and our commitment to Christ’s work very seriously,” Need said, “but we don’t take ourselves terribly seriously. There is a great sense of joy that permeates our congregation. We enjoy welcoming guests to our services and we promise to make them feel at home among us.”

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion

Like this: Like Loading…