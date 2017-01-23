St Patrick’s announces new book topics for Celtic Spirituality Community

- News
By Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
The Celtic Spirituality Community that meets at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will be embarking on new book discussions based on Richard Rohr’s “What the Mystics Know: Seven Pathways to your Deeper Self” and Ian Bradley’s “The Celtic Way.”
The new book studies will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. in the church library.
“This would be a wonderful time to join the group if you have wanted to learn more about this very ancient way of Christianity and how it can impact your walk with God,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church and discussion facilitator for the group.
“Many who have been a part of this group have found that the study of Celtic spirituality truly enriches their spiritual relationship with God, enlightening their own journey in faith,” said Neel.
The class began three years ago and has attracted people from many denominations and faith beliefs.
“We are not exclusive to just Episcopalians,” said Neel. “We invite anyone interested in learning more about this fascinating ancient spirituality. It has proven to be life-changing for a number of people.”
St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. For more information about this class or other parish ministries, call 731-5801.