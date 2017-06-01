Square dances and square dance lessons announced

By Steve Keil

High Country Squares meets every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the PLPOA Clubhouse at 230 Port Ave., with mainstream and plus square dancing with Jim Park calling.

If you are a mainstream or plus square dancer visiting or living in Pagosa Springs, the High Country Squares invites you to attend our dances. Club members bring various and sometimes exotic food to the dances and are a very friendly bunch. For additional information, contact Steve at 731-0044.

New to square dancing?

Are you new to square dancing or never danced before? High Country Squares will host a beginning class on Thursday evenings beginning June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the PLPOA Clubhouse.

Why square dance? It’s just plain fun. Eight people in a square dancing together and executing dance moves in rapid succession is physically exhilarating and mentally stimulating. Square dancing helps keep your mind sharp and provides a moderate level of physical activity.

During a typical evening of dancing you will walk from 3-5 miles to a wide variety of music, including country, rock, jazz and more.

It’s very inexpensive and provides an enjoyable evening of entertainment. It’s sociable — you will meet people and make many new friends. Square dancing is something the whole family can enjoy; children old enough to follow instructions can quickly learn to dance (usually 10 or older) and can participate right along with adults.

The classes will run the second, third and fourth Thursdays of the month through September at the PLPOA Clubhouse.

For further information, please contact either John Thomas at 731-8730 or Park at 731-9910.

