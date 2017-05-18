Springtime at your library: Borrowing backpacks and creating bouquets

Thanks to a partnership between Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado State Library, for the second year we have two backpacks for free checkout. They contain a state park pass, binoculars, a wildlife guide, a trees and wildlife guide, a book about the 42 state parks and more.

The backpacks can be checked out for a full week and renewed for an additional week. They cannot be placed on hold. Consider it a “Lucky Day” pickup item, meaning that if you come in and it’s available, you can check it out.

We think this is a very appropriate service for our patrons, as we all work hard to stay healthy and active.

Still focusing on springtime, please join us today, Thursday, May 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for the last spring Lifelong Learning lecture featuring Stephanie Morrow helping you to create a bouquet to bring home and nurture your creative self. No registration is required. Morrow is a floral design expert and life coach.

Two new full-time staff

As loyal readers and patrons know, your library has been actively working to fill the two vacant librarian positions and we have very good news.

Brad Glover, our new adult services librarian, is on the job this week and then will return to Montana to pick up his wife, two young children and their possessions for the move to Pagosa Springs. He starts full time on May 30, and we’ll tell you more about him in next week’s “Library News.”

Then Paige Shook will become our new early literacy librarian in early June. As soon as Glover and Shook get their feet on the ground, our regular programming will resume — with some new creative and fun ideas they will bring to your library.

All-ages movie tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, May 19, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for a PG movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media, but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.

Teen book club tomorrow

Friday, May 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. seventh- through 12th-graders will discuss “Court of Fives” by Kate Elliott and enjoy free snacks.

Adult learning

Our new free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) program takes place on Monday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and continues every Monday thereafter at the same time, plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Stop by and let Mark help you with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens every Tuesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions for free help on Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Please note there is no Tech Time on Tuesdays in May.

DIY for adults

At this month’s free DIY event on Wednesday, May 24, at 1 p.m., we’ll create a set of coasters with a book or map theme. No registration is required.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for seventh through 12th grades takes place next Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Kids storytime becomes playtime

The free Wednesday storytime is canceled temporarily until our new early literacy librarian is on the job in June. Instead, we will host open playtimes for parents and children to play, interact and learn while enjoying games and puzzles with each other.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join us for a free short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for 30 minutes of free stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.

CDs

“If Not For You” by Debbie Macomber looks at all the “If Nots” in a woman’s life. “Against All Odds” by Danielle Steel follows a mother and her four grown children. “The Girl Who Knew Too Much” by Amanda Quick explores the hidden dangers of Hollywood. “Earthly Remains” by Donna Leon is a Commissario Guido Brunetti mystery. “No Easy Target” by Iris Johansen features a woman who can communicate with animals. “The Burial Hour” by Jeffery Deaver is a Lincoln Rhyme mystery. “The Lost Order” by Steve Berry tracks a lost treasure with connections to the Smithsonian.

Thrillers, mysteries and suspense

“Song of the Lion” by Anne Hillerman is a Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito mystery set in Shiprock, N.M. “The Dark Room” by Jonathan Moore begins when the mayor of San Francisco is being blackmailed. “Little Deaths” by Emma Flint starts with the disappearance of two young children. “Fallout” by Sara Paretsky is a V.I. Warshawski mystery. “The Red Hunter” by Lisa Unger is a thriller exploring the difference between justice and revenge. “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins is a psychological suspense story by the author of “The Girl on the Train.”

Other novels

“Days Without End” by Sebastian Barry is set during the American Indian and Civil Wars. “The Deep End” by Kristen Ashley is book one in The Honey series. “A Conjuring of Light” by V.E. Schwab is a fantasy set in London. “Gather Her Round” by Alex Bledsoe is a Tufa fantasy. “Anything is Possible” by Elizabeth Strout follows a cast of small town characters coping with love and loss.

Short stories

“The Refugees” by Pulitzer Prize winner Vet Thanh Nguyen is a collection of stories set in both Vietnam and America. The characters in the 13 stories in “The Dark and Other Love Stories” by Deborah Willis exist on the edge of danger.

How-to and self-help

“Drop the Ball” by leadership expert Tiffany Dufu is a memoir showing women how to re-evaluate expectations and shrink to-do lists. “The Mystery of Sleep” by Dr. Meir Kryger is a guide to the mysteries and advantages of proper sleep. “Lonely Planet China” helps you plan and enjoy your trip.

Other nonfiction

“Phenomena” by Annie Jacobsen describes the U.S. government’s investigations into extrasensory perception and psychokinesis. “Dodge City” by Tom Clavin reveals how Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson established frontier justice and the rule of law in the west. “A Rabble of Dead Money” by Charles R. Morris explores the great crash of 1929 and the uncanny echoes for the present. “Perfect Strangers” by Jennifer Jordan tells of the bravery and caring after the Boston Marathon bombings. “A Really Big Lunch” by Jim Harrison is a collection of essays by the Roving Gourmand on food and life. “The Not-Quite States of America” by Doug Mack takes you on a tour of the American territories. “Icefall” by John All documents the author’s adventures and travels to the extremes of our planet.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank J. Hannigan, Barbara Moore, Jenny Iguchi and our anonymous donors. For their generous monetary donation in memory of Barney Storm, we are grateful to Judith and Edward Wood of Las Cruces, N.M.

Quotable quote

“When one tugs at a single thing in nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world.” — John Muir (1838-1914), American naturalist, author, environmentalist and early advocate for preserving wilderness areas in America.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.

