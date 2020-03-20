Spring sports season delayed

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

Colorado high schools will have no spring sports and activities that fall under the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) until at least April 18.

CHSAA announced March 12 that it has suspended its spring activities, including practices and competitions, until April 6 “to address concerns surrounding the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.”

Then, on Tuesday, CHSAA announced that the moratorium had been extended through April 18.

“In light of Governor Jared Polis’ announcement Monday (March 16) afternoon where new restrictions were mandated to slow the advance of the COVID-19 virus narrowing the minimum standards for public gatherings, we are announcing that the Association will follow the guidelines that went into effect at 8:00 a.m. today and will remain in effect for 30 days,” CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said Tuesday, according to CHSAANOW.com.

The moratorium went into effect Friday, March 13, leaving many schools, including Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS), left to cancel upcoming games and tell student athletes they could not practice or compete for the time being.

“When I met with spring athletes and coaches on Thursday after school, the overwhelming support by both groups was amazing,” PSHS Athletic Director Marcie Ham wrote in an email to The SUN. “Of course there were some questions about why now and what exactly the spring would look like, and I think that was to be expected, but the general feel and attitude was positive and understanding. Our coaches and athletes have shown an outstanding resilience beyond what I have seen throughout social media. It has reminded me of the amazing community in Pagosa Springs.”

CHSAA’s announcement on CHSAANOW.com states, “The situation will be monitored and evaluated with key decision-makers from around the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season.”

The day before announcing the postponement, CHSAANOW explains, Blanford-Green “convened a digital conference with more than 50 administrators, representing diverse levels of leadership from all parts of the state to collaboratively create a plan. That group arrived at a consensus to support the decision made by the CHSAA office.”

“I want to thank the Board of Directors, membership and CHSAA staff for their support and guidance,” Blanford-Green said. “The collaborative decision-making has been in the best interest of our students and school communities, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

