Spring Lifelong Learning Lecture Series will begin April 11

By Brad Glover

Special to The PREVIEW

Your Ruby Sisson Library is excited to share the details of this spring’s free Lifelong Learning Lecture Series to be held at 811 San Juan St.

The presentations will be held on most Thursdays at 5 p.m. beginning April 11 and running through May 30. Registration is not required.

On April 11, Susie Nixon is excited to share her knowledge of the impacts of pollution on our water supply, and she will introduce us to the pseudoscience of water consciousness.

Next, on April 18, the library will host Roberta Strickland, a certified Zentangle instructor, as she guides us on an interactive demonstration of the Zentangle method. This art form is an easy to learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. Attendees will have an opportunity to create their very own Zentangle art with supplies provided at the event.

Dominic May and Dan Harms, both from La Plata Electric Association, will be at the library on April 25 for an Earth Day-themed presentation about beneficial electrification and LPEA’s goal to reduce its carbon footprint. Beneficial electrification is the increased consumption of electricity using renewable resources in end uses that would more traditionally be powered by fossil fuels. They will discuss where we are today and the challenges and opportunities of getting where we would like to be in the future.

Your library is excited to welcome back Dr. Andrew Gulliford from Fort Lewis College in Durango as he gives an engaging presentation titled “The Woolly West: Colorado’s hidden history of sheepscapes.” Using photographs and vivid storytelling, Gulliford will speak about the archaeology, movements and cultural traditions of the Basque, Hispano and Greek herds and sheepmen who have grazed and still graze the state’s public lands. His book, “The Wooly West” (available at your library) was chosen as the outstanding nonfiction category winner for the 2019 Western Heritage Awards.

On May 16, we are pleased to welcome the Archuleta County treasurer, Elsa White, and one of her deputies, Samantha Armitstead, as they facilitate an informative and useful presentation and discussion about financial fraud awareness. They will provide tips about becoming a savvy consumer and learning about different types of fraud. You will learn how to protect yourself from loss of money and identity, and to have peace of mind.

Finally, on May 30, your library is excited to welcome author and adventurer Jon Waterman as he shares his observations from 40 years of mountaineering on Denali, North America’s highest peak. His presentation will be based on his book, “Chasing Denali: The Sourdoughs, Cheechakos and Frauds Behind the Most Unbelievable Feat in Mountaineering.” He will share the story of how mountaineering began on Denali in 1910, when four miners carried a 25-pound, 14-foot flagpole up the roof of the continent while wearing sheet metal crampons. Was the expedition a hoax? Join us to learn more about this mountaineering mystery.

